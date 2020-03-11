Vulture Watch

Will Kara’s flight be grounded? Has the Supergirl TV show been cancelled or renewed for a sixth season on The CW? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Supergirl, season six. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on The CW television network, Supergirl stars Melissa Benoist, Chyler Leigh, David Harewood, Katie McGrath, Jesse Rath, Nicole Maines, Julie Gonzolo, Azie Tesfai, Andrea Brooks, and Staz Nair. Based on the DC Comics character, the series centers on Kara Zor-El (Benoist), the cousin of Kal-El, i.e. Superman (Tyler Hoechlin). To remain safe from Krypton’s destruction, Kara grew up on Earth as a human named Kara Danvers. For years, she kept her powers a secret. Now, as an adult, she works at CatCo Worldwide Media and also for the Department of Extra-Normal Operations (DEO), a super-secret government organization whose mission is to keep National City – and the Earth – safe from sinister threats as costumed crusader Supergirl. In season five, National City becomes enthralled with addictive virtual reality technologies created by CatCo’s charming-but-secretive new owner, Andrea Rojas (Gonzalo). As Kara uses the power of the press to try to expose this danger, she must contend with challenges from rival reporter William Dey (Nair), renegade Martian Malefic J’onzz (LaMarr), a shadowy organization called Leviathan, and the shocking return of Lex Luthor (Jon Cryer) who, in addition to his plot for world domination, seeks to claim the soul of his sister Lena (McGrath) who is also Supergirl’s best friend.



Season Five Ratings

The fifth season of Supergirl is averaging a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 907,000 viewers. Compared to season four, that’s down by 29% and 25%, respectively. Find out how Supergirl stacks up against other The CW TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S Supergirl has been renewed for a sixth season which will debut (TBD). Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?

Telly’s Take

Will The CW cancel or renew Supergirl for season six? I can’t see the network cancelling this series right now. I’ll keep an eye on the ratings and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Supergirl cancellation or renewal news.

1/7/20 update: The CW has renewed Supergirl for a sixth season.



Supergirl Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow Supergirl‘s weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to other network TV shows?

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Are you glad that the Supergirl TV show has been renewed for a sixth season? How would you feel if The CW had cancelled this TV series, instead?