Has the Supergirl TV show been cancelled or renewed for a sixth season on The CW?
Airing on The CW television network, Supergirl stars Melissa Benoist, Chyler Leigh, David Harewood, Katie McGrath, Jesse Rath, Nicole Maines, Julie Gonzolo, Azie Tesfai, Andrea Brooks, and Staz Nair. Based on the DC Comics character, the series centers on Kara Zor-El (Benoist), the cousin of Kal-El, i.e. Superman (Tyler Hoechlin). To remain safe from Krypton’s destruction, Kara grew up on Earth as a human named Kara Danvers. For years, she kept her powers a secret. Now, as an adult, she works at CatCo Worldwide Media and also for the Department of Extra-Normal Operations (DEO), a super-secret government organization whose mission is to keep National City – and the Earth – safe from sinister threats as costumed crusader Supergirl. In season five, National City becomes enthralled with addictive virtual reality technologies created by CatCo’s charming-but-secretive new owner, Andrea Rojas (Gonzalo). As Kara uses the power of the press to try to expose this danger, she must contend with challenges from rival reporter William Dey (Nair), renegade Martian Malefic J’onzz (LaMarr), a shadowy organization called Leviathan, and the shocking return of Lex Luthor (Jon Cryer) who, in addition to his plot for world domination, seeks to claim the soul of his sister Lena (McGrath) who is also Supergirl’s best friend.
Season Five Ratings
The fifth season of Supergirl is averaging a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 907,000 viewers. Compared to season four, that’s down by 29% and 25%, respectively. Find out how Supergirl stacks up against other The CW TV shows.
Telly’s Take
Will The CW cancel or renew Supergirl for season six? I can’t see the network cancelling this series right now. I’ll keep an eye on the ratings and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Supergirl cancellation or renewal news.
1/7/20 update: The CW has renewed Supergirl for a sixth season.
Please renew! This is the only show that I will watch. Every season is amazing, and I know it doesn’t please everyone, but this show has some very good actin and heart to it that others shows don’t. And what’s more is it’s hard to find a tv show where I cannot guess turns in the plot or kinda get some idea of what’s going to happen, but I am always in the dark with this show. It also always stays within character for the show, it doesn’t go on completely crazy tangents like other shows I have watched. Please… Read more »
Please renew Supergirl.
I wont a seasom 6 of supervirl
The best tv show out!!! melissa benoist has took this show to new heights she’s amazing as supergirl it would be catastrophic if it ever got cancelled shows always have ups and downs in ratings doesn’t mean it will or should be cancelled personally I’d be gutted it’s my favourite show #istandwithmelissa
Supergirl needs a season 6
This is no longer Supergirl and the ratings drop for the second episode of season 5 reflect this. Without a drastic change of direction there is no reason not to expect this to be the end of the show.