Supergirl: Season Five Ratings

The CW is less of a slave to ratings than the other broadcast networks but viewership numbers are still important. While the network hasn’t cancelled any of its live-action superhero shows yet, this season does mark the final chapter of Arrow so clearly, even hero tales have a limited shelf life. Could Supergirl be the next to go or, will it surpass Arrow’s eight year run? Will Supergirl be cancelled or renewed for season six? Stay tuned. *Status update below.

An action-adventure drama, Supergirl stars Melissa Benoist, Chyler Leigh, David Harewood, Katie McGrath, Jesse Rath, Nicole Maines, Julie Gonzolo, Azie Tesfai, Andrea Brooks, and Staz Nair. Based on the DC Comics character, the series centers on Kara Zor-El (Benoist), the cousin of Kal-El, i.e. Superman (Tyler Hoechlin). To remain safe from Krypton’s destruction, Kara grew up on Earth as a human named Kara Danvers. For years, she kept her powers a secret. Now, as an adult, she works at CatCo Worldwide Media and also for the Department of Extra-Normal Operations (DEO), a super-secret government organization whose mission is to keep National City – and the Earth – safe from sinister threats as costumed crusader Supergirl. In season five, National City becomes enthralled with addictive virtual reality technologies created by CatCo’s charming-but-secretive new owner, Andrea Rojas (Gonzalo). As Kara uses the power of the press to try to expose this danger, she must contend with challenges from rival reporter William Dey (Nair), renegade Martian Malefic J’onzz (LaMarr), a shadowy organization called Leviathan, and the shocking return of Lex Luthor (Jon Cryer) who, in addition to his plot for world domination, seeks to claim the soul of his sister Lena (McGrath) who is also Supergirl’s best friend.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s likelihood of staying on the air. The higher the ratings (particularly in the 18-49 demo), the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available — usually the next day, around 11:30am EST/8:30am PST. Refresh to see the latest.

3/9 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: Season four of Supergirl on The CW averaged a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.21 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national numbers (unless noted with an “*”). These are different from the fast affiliate numbers which are just estimates of the actual ratings. The final nationals are typically released within 24 hours of the programming or, in the case of weekends and holidays, a couple days later.



What do you think? Do you like the Supergirl TV series on The CW? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a sixth season?

1/7/20 update: The CW has renewed Supergirl for a sixth season.