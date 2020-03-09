Batwoman: Season One Ratings

Over the past seven years, The CW has introduced several DC Comics-inspired TV series and the network hasn’t cancelled any of them. Will Batwoman, The CW’s second female superhero series, be a success? Will Batwoman be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned. *Status update below.
An action mystery series, Batwoman stars Ruby Rose, Meagan Tandy, Camrus Johnson, Nicole Kang, Rachel Skarsten, Dougray Scott, and Elizabeth Anweis. The show is based on the DC Comics character and revolves around Kate Kane (Rose), a strong woman who never planned to be Gotham’s new vigilante. After a dishonorable discharge from military school and years of brutal survival training, Kate returns home to Gotham City when the Alice in Wonderland gang targets her father, Jacob Kane (Scott), and his security firm. They kidnap his best Crow officer, Kate’s ex-girlfriend Sophie Moore (Tandy). In order to help her family and her city, she becomes the thing that her father loathes the most — a vigilante. With the help of her compassionate stepsister, Mary (Kang), and crafty Luke Fox (Johnson), Kate continues the legacy of her missing cousin, Bruce Wayne (aka Batman), as Batwoman.
The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s likelihood of staying on the air. The higher the ratings (particularly in the 18-49 demo), the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available — usually the next day, around 11:30am EST/8:30am PST. Refresh to see the latest.
*1/7/20 update: The CW has renewed Batwoman for a second season.
This show only got a second season because the CW would go out of business if it cancelled every one of its shows that sucked in the ratings. That’s why they’re sticking with Dynasty, Supergirl, Nancy Drew and all the other unwatchable dross put out by this tragedy of a network. They seriously need to fire their production team.
Or maybe Warner Bros. has other ways of making money off of these shows than just the money from broadcasting the shows. Such as streaming and VOD
I am glad “Batwoman ” is back. I enjoyed the first season’s episodes. Even though it seemed to start off slow, because of Kate Kane’s past. I like it. Good fight & action scenes.
The show is renewed for a second season, I bet the investers is asking the CW “WTF ARE YOU THINKING!!!!”
They lost 1 million viewers for one episode? That episode is one of the worst thing that I ever watch, and I watched majority of awful movies last year, Cats, B. Christmas, C. Angels, Dr Sleep, Bombshell, Booksmart, Terminator DF and this year Grudge, Turning, Gentleman, 1917, really bad last year. This show is based of promoting lesbian rights, that’s ok, but showing character who is terrorist cuz mommy and daddy didn’t like me cuz of that, it’s also ok with writers? Man, someone of staff in CW really must check profesional doctor for their writings.
Batwahman is undeniably awful, but 1917? Uh, ok. Noticed how you didn’t include Endlame, Craptain Marvel, or Iron Boy 2: Far From Good.
Yes, Batwoman is plain awful in terms of art, and an imbecilic piece of entertainment. But its worst aspect is its insane amorality. Up to the 10th episode, Batwoman has not been able to convince herself that restricting the movements of her murderous sister is a lesser evil than allowing her (the sister) to kill innocent lives. This is a recurring theme of the whole fem-ride. In S01E10, a lesbian girl is perfectly fine with endangering the lives of hundreds of train commuters (on a Canadian VIA Rail) solely because, well, because she is a lesbian and her parents don’t… Read more »
Batwoman is lame show, but have more viewers than Watchmen (cringey show) and new Dr Who (really plotless), and for me that is still better show, even it’s lame.
They might just might put the TV series on DVD at some point Probably for a cheap price but still. Although that probably to far away from now so I not going to say a price yet.
Something is really weird here……
Look at the ratings for episode 9…………. this awful show was going down and down at almost every episode, then…… for some magic trick… it went 70% up.
This is the worst Deux ex machina movement i’ve ever seen.
it was a cross over episode……which follows continuity and characters from all other cw properties like flash, and arrow. so that is why the bump
Agreed. The show might not be great on it’s own but crossover episodes are generally the most watched event of any of the cw shows and in order to get the full story you need to watch every episode of the crossover across all the shows even the ones you would normally avoid. It’s the only reason for the spike in ratings and viewership. There is no hollywood conspiracy here or any ratings tampering
this show is obviously getting renewed because the ratings are up there with the flash etc. I LOVE THE SHOW. just like black lightning, it doesnt feel like its apart of the arrowverse until they cross over, if that makes sense.
You kidding right? Flash season 1 ratings was 1.37 and Batwoman is 0.34! There is simply no comparison. I like series with super heroes etc,but with the abysmal ratings Batwoman has,im not going to watch it. Im even surprised how they renewed this,probably because Arrow is ending.
Just call Katherine Kane Kate on the show and be done with this we all know they are the same person. Kate charter wasn’t like so you give her a new name and started over. If spider Man (Petter parker) did bad and out come spider guy (Peter walker) came out we all know it the same guy. I feel like it improving to an 83.09 (B-) but could be an 85.01 (B+) by fixing two little things call her Kate. 2. Bring in an ex boyfriend of Katherine. People are mad because you turn Batman love interested into a… Read more »
Batwoman has not been a love interest to Batman in any story since the silver age and even then it was forced storytelling and poorly received. Katherine has been completely lesbian since at least the 80s and retconned into being Bruce’s cousin on his mother’s side. Making her straight again at this point would be like making Batman gay. It’s kind of an established part of her character now.
I couldn’t even get halfway through the first episode and I love the Arrowverse. the acting was terrible in my opinion, and seemed forced. In addition, nothing seemed realistic.
Love this show and it keeps getting better. As a big fan of the books, this is a pretty good adaptation given the changes that the writers deemed necessary. I’m soooooo tired of the trolls who have obviously not watched the show or read the books, and are dissing the show because they think it’s insulting to men or their own homophobia. It’s almost like they can’t figure out how to use a remote, or their church is pushing their agenda again. Oh well, their loss. The show is fun, moody, and my favorite of the DC shows, and I… Read more »
So let me get this straight. Batwoman keeps pressuring her ex to love her and live like her without listening to her ex reasons, keeps letting her psycho killer villain sister go without doing anything because “FaMilY”. And people ưant that selfish person as their HERo? Kate barely has any character development the whole time and when she has some it’s negative. And yeah, nice try writers for showing she kicking and hitting air and pretends that was “tRaIniNg”
