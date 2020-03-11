Vulture Watch

Airing on The CW television network, Batwoman stars Ruby Rose, Meagan Tandy, Camrus Johnson, Nicole Kang, Rachel Skarsten, Dougray Scott, and Elizabeth Anweis. The show is based on the DC Comics character and revolves around Kate Kane (Rose), a strong woman who never planned to be Gotham’s new vigilante. After a dishonorable discharge from military school and years of brutal survival training, Kate returns home to Gotham City when the Alice in Wonderland gang targets her father, Jacob Kane (Scott), and his security firm. They kidnap his best Crow officer, Kate’s ex-girlfriend Sophie Moore (Tandy). In order to help her family and her city, she becomes the thing that her father loathes the most — a vigilante. With the help of her compassionate stepsister, Mary (Kang), and crafty Luke Fox (Johnson), Kate continues the legacy of her missing cousin, Bruce Wayne (aka Batman), as Batwoman.



The first season of Batwoman is averaging a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.12 million viewers. Find out how Batwoman stacks up against other The CW TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S Batwoman has been renewed for a second season which will debut (TBD). Stay tuned for further updates.

Will The CW cancel or renew Batwoman for season two? The network depends on traditional ratings less than the other channels. Since Batwoman is tied into the other superhero shows on the channel and has ties to Batman, I think the series will be renewed, regardless of the numbers. I’ll still keep an eye on the ratings though and will update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Batwoman cancellation or renewal news.

1/7/20 update: The CW has renewed Batwoman for a second season.



