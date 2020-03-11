Menu

Batwoman: Cancelled or Renewed for Season Two on The CW?

by Telly Vulture

Batwoman TV show on The CW: canceled or renewed for season 2?

Vulture Watch

The Television Vulture is watching the Batwoman TV show on The CWWill this new caped crusader prevail? Has the Batwoman TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on The CW? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Batwoman, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?  
 

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on The CW television network, Batwoman stars Ruby Rose, Meagan Tandy, Camrus Johnson, Nicole Kang, Rachel Skarsten, Dougray Scott, and Elizabeth Anweis. The show is based on the DC Comics character and revolves around Kate Kane (Rose), a strong woman who never planned to be Gotham’s new vigilante. After a dishonorable discharge from military school and years of brutal survival training, Kate returns home to Gotham City when the Alice in Wonderland gang targets her father, Jacob Kane (Scott), and his security firm. They kidnap his best Crow officer, Kate’s ex-girlfriend Sophie Moore (Tandy). In order to help her family and her city, she becomes the thing that her father loathes the most — a vigilante. With the help of her compassionate stepsister, Mary (Kang), and crafty Luke Fox (Johnson), Kate continues the legacy of her missing cousin, Bruce Wayne (aka Batman), as Batwoman.
 

Season One Ratings

The first season of Batwoman is averaging a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.12 million viewers. Find out how Batwoman stacks up against other The CW TV shows.
 

O   F   F   I   C   I   A   L          S   T   A   T   U   S
Batwoman has been renewed for a second season which will debut (TBD). Stay tuned for further updates.
 
Telly’s Take

Will The CW cancel or renew Batwoman for season two? The network depends on traditional ratings less than the other channels. Since Batwoman is tied into the other superhero shows on the channel and has ties to Batman, I think the series will be renewed, regardless of the numbers.  I’ll still keep an eye on the ratings though and will update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Batwoman cancellation or renewal news.

1/7/20 update: The CW has renewed Batwoman for a second season.
 

What do you think? Are you glad that the Batwoman TV show has been renewed for a second season? How would you feel if The CW had cancelled this TV series, instead?



Rick
Reader
Rick

I can see why it getting an 2nd season I almost saw it live today for the first time.

March 9, 2020 1:59 am
A melillo
Reader
A melillo

Yes I am so so so excited that there is going to be a second season I think the show is amazing and has a lot of promise also Ruby Rose playing BAT-WOMEN couldn’t have been a better fit she makes you keep wanting more and I can’t wait to see what happens next

February 25, 2020 7:13 am
David
Reader
David

Cancel this junk show and bring back the series of Gotham!

February 16, 2020 6:04 pm
A melillo
Reader
A melillo

What!!!! Why give the show a chance I think the show is amazing

February 25, 2020 7:15 am
