Batwoman: Season Two; Ruby Rose Quits CW Series Ahead of 2020-21 Season

The costume may look the same when Batwoman returns to the airwaves for its second season but the face under the cowl will be different. CW series star Ruby Rose has quit her role in the superhero series ahead of season two. She did not give a reason for the exit. The show was renewed in January and the title role will be recast ahead of its 2021 return.

Batwoman stars Rose, Meagan Tandy, Camrus Johnson, Nicole Kang, Rachel Skarsten, Dougray Scott, and Elizabeth Anweis. The show is based on the DC Comics character and revolves around Kate Kane (Rose), a strong woman who never planned to be Gotham’s new vigilante. After a dishonorable discharge from military school and years of brutal survival training, Kate returns home to Gotham City when the Alice in Wonderland gang targets her father, Jacob Kane (Scott), and his security firm. They kidnap his best Crow officer, Kate’s ex-girlfriend Sophie Moore (Tandy). In order to help her family and her city, she becomes the thing that her father loathes the most — a vigilante. With the help of her compassionate stepsister, Mary (Kang), and crafty Luke Fox (Johnson), Kate continues the legacy of her missing cousin, Bruce Wayne (aka Batman), as Batwoman.

The first season of Batwoman wrapped on Sunday night and averaged a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 995,000 viewers. Compared to other 2019-20 CW TV shows, Batwoman ranks fourth in the 18-49 demographic (out of 19 series) and third in overall viewers.

“I have made the very difficult decision to not return to Batwoman next season,” Rose said in a statement. “This was not a decision I made lightly as I have the utmost respect for the cast, crew, and everyone involved with the show in both Vancouver and in Los Angeles.”

“I am beyond appreciative to Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Caroline Dries for not only giving me this incredible opportunity but for welcoming me into the DC universe they have so beautifully created,” she said. “Thank you, Peter Roth and Mark Pedowitz and the teams at Warner Bros. and The CW who put so much into the show and always believed in me.”

“Thank you to everyone who made season one a success — I am truly grateful,” Rose concluded.

“Warner Bros. Television, The CW and Berlanti Productions thank Ruby for her contributions to the success of our first season and wish her all the best,” the companies said. “The studio and network are firmly committed to Batwoman’s second season and long-term future, and we — along with the show’s talented creative team — look forward to sharing its new direction, including the casting of a new lead actress and member of the LGBTQ community, in the coming months.”

What do you think? Have you been watching the Batwoman TV series? Are you disappointed that Rose won’t be returning for season two?