Big Brother, Love Island: CBS Still Hoping for Summer 2020 Returns

What’s in store for Big Brother and Love Island? Recently, CBS boss Kelly Kahl spoke with Deadline about the future of the reality TV shows.

Hosted by Julie Chen Moonves, Big Brother is one of CBS’ longest-running reality series. The show’s 22nd season is slated to debut this year. Meanwhile, Love Island debuted its first season last summer.

Both Big Brother and Love Island have had production delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic. However, CBS boss Kelly Kahl says the network is optimistic new seasons will air this summer:

With Love Island and Big Brother, we still hope to have on the air this summer, it could be a little later than usual but we’re still optimistic about getting those on. Those shows turn around pretty quickly, Big Brother has live shows every week and Love Island literally airs the night after it shoots, those shows do not have long post processes.”

What do you think? Do you watch Love Island and/or Big Brother? Are you looking forward to new seasons?