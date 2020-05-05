Love Island: Season Two Delayed as CBS Series Looks for New Location

Love Island is on lockdown. Deadline reports season two of the CBS TV show has been delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Based on the UK series, the reality show “unfolds on a tropical island, where single “Islanders” meet and romance each other, hoping to form a relationship. “Islanders” who don’t manage to become part of a couple are at risk for elimination.

Like many other series, Love Island has shut down production because of the ongoing pandemic. Now, producers of the CBSTV show are preparing for season two so they are ready to film once they get the green light.

From ITV America:

Once the switch is turned on, we can get it to air very quickly. We’re trying to get it as ready as possible so when [CBS] says ‘go’, we’re ready, location-wise, build outs, casting.”

ITV’s director of television, Kevin Lygo, revealed producers are looking for domestic locations for the new season.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Love Island? Are you looking forward to season two?