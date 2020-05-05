Westworld: HBO Showrunners Set the Record Straight on Ending the Series

Westworld just wrapped its third season, so what’s next? Recently, showrunners Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy spoke with Variety about the future of the HBO TV show.

The thriller unfolds in a pricey, futuristic theme park, where visitors pay to act out their Wild West fantasies while interacting with lifelike robot “hosts.” In the third season, following the Westworld massacre, Dolores, Bernard, and an unknown host begin a new chapter — outside of the park. The cast includes Evan Rachel Wood, Aaron Paul, Jeffrey Wright, Simon Quarterman, Vincent Cassel, Ed Harris, and Tessa Thompson.

WARNING: SEASON THREE FINALE SPOILERS AHEAD!

In the interview, Nolan addressed the thought we’re all having — is Evan Rachel Wood leaving Westworld? Nolan says hopefully not:

Let me clarify: Dolores is gone. We’re not yet discussing publicly the direction the show is taking, but the fun thing about this show is, you know, from the beginning Lisa and I wanted to make a show that constantly reinvented itself, that could be a different show every season. I think it’s important with a show in which death can be impermanent — these are robots, after all — to mark the occasion with Dolores. That version of that character is gone. We love Evan Rachel Wood and we haven’t [sighs] started talking publicly about exactly what the show looks like going forward. But it looks very different.”

And what about future plans for the HBOseries? Is six seasons still the limit? Nolan says the team isn’t quite sure how long the series will last:

But we’ve never actually talked out loud about how many seasons we imagine this thing going, because I think you’d be foolish to. Things change, circumstances change. I think when we sat down to do the show, we didn’t quite realize how difficult it would be to make this show — [laughing] how many years it would take per season. So we’ve never actually talked about how many seasons that plan was, and indeed I think when we had the plan it didn’t actually map out to a specific number of seasons, exactly. It was a beginning, a middle and an end.”

