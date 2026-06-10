Elle: Prime Video Unveils Art, Photos and Trailer for Legally Blonde Prequel Series

Elle arrives next month, and Prime Video is giving viewers a closer look at the Legally Blonde prequel series, which follows Elle in high school.

Lexi Minetree, June Diane Raphael, and Tom Everett Scott, Gabrielle Policano, Jacob Moskovitz, Chandler Kinney, Zac Looker, Jessica Belkin, Logan Shroyer, Amy Pietz, Matt Ober, Chloe Wepper, David Burtka, Brad Harder, Kayla Maisonet, Lisa Yamada, and James Van Der Beek star in the series, which has already been renewed for a second season.

Prime Video shared the following about the series’ first season:

“Season One of Elle follows Elle Woods before she was a fish-out-of-water at Harvard. We meet her in 1995 as a fish in the tumultuous waters of high school where she encounters tricky friendships, forbidden romance, and questionable fashion choices. Through it all, Elle uses her family as a touchstone, and forms an even tighter bond to her mother, proving that they can get through anything life throws their way as long as they have each other. With each challenge she faces, Elle grows closer to the Elle Woods we know and love today.”

Elle arrives on July 1st. The photos, poster, and trailer for season one are below.

What do you think? Will you watch this new Prime Video series next month?