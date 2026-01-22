Elle: Prime Video Announces Series Premiere and Early Season Two Renewal for Legally Blonde Prequel

Elle has its arrival date. The Legally Blonde prequel series will arrive on Prime Video in July, and the series has also been renewed for a second season.

Lexi Minetree, June Diane Raphael, and Tom Everett Scott, Gabrielle Policano, Jacob Moskovitz, Chandler Kinney, Zac Looker, Jessica Belkin, Logan Shroyer, Amy Pietz, Matt Ober, Chloe Wepper, David Burtka, Brad Harder, Kayla Maisonet, Lisa Yamada, and James Van Der Beek star in the series, which follows Elle through high school.

Prime Video shared the following about the series:

“Prime Video today announced that Elle, the highly anticipated Legally Blonde prequel series from Hello Sunshine and Amazon MGM Studios, will premiere on July 1, exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. Ahead of the series’ debut, Prime Video has also ordered a second season of Elle. In Season One, Elle follows Elle Woods in high school as we learn about the life experiences that shaped her into the iconic young woman we came to know and love in the first Legally Blonde film. “Twenty-five years after the world met Elle Woods for the first time, it’s a dream come true to share the story of how she became the unstoppable force we all fell in love with,” said Reese Witherspoon. “Discovering Lexi Minetree and watching her step into Elle’s fabulous shoes has been one of the most gratifying experiences of my career. I think our series’ themes of kindness, authenticity, and believing in yourself will resonate deeply with fans of the original films and new audiences alike. Working with our incredible Hello Sunshine team, Amazon and our visionary writers and directors to bring Elle’s high school journey to life has been a tremendous joy. I can’t wait to share Season One with the world and start rolling cameras on Season Two!” “Elle captures the heart, confidence, and optimism that made Elle Woods an enduring cultural icon, while giving audiences a fresh and deeply personal coming-of-age story,” said Peter Friedlander, Global Head of Television, Amazon MGM Studios. “Ordering a second season speaks to our belief in the creative vision and the incredible team behind the series, and we’re excited for audiences to experience Elle’s journey starting with Season One.” Created by Laura Kittrell (High School, Insecure), Elle is co-showrun and executive produced by Kittrell and Caroline Dries. Reese Witherspoon, Lauren Neustadter, and Marc Platt and Amanda Brown also serve as executive producers. Jason Moore (Pitch Perfect) directed the first two episodes of Season One, and also serves as an executive producer. The Season One cast includes Lexi Minetree as Elle Woods, June Diane Raphael as Elle’s mother Eva, and Tom Everett Scott as her father Wyatt, alongside Gabrielle Policano, Jacob Moskovitz, Chandler Kinney, and Zac Looker. Recurring cast members include Jessica Belkin, Logan Shroyer, Amy Pietz, Matt Ober, Chloe Wepper, David Burtka, Brad Harder, Kayla Maisonet, Lisa Yamada, and James Van Der Beek.”

A video announcing the renewal and key art for season one are below. The series arrives on July 1st.

