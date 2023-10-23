Gen V: Prime Video Spin-Off’s Finale to Lead into Season Four of The Boys

Gen V will wrap its first season on November 3rd, and it has now been revealed that the season finale of the spin-off of The Boys will be connected to the fourth season of that series. The finale of The Boys season four will then connect to Gen V season two. Prime Video has already renewed the spin-off.

This news comes from Eric Kripke – the man behind both shows. Per Entertainment Weekly, he said the following:

“I don’t think it’s a spoiler to say that, by the end of season 1 of Gen V, there’s a handoff to season 4 of The Boys. Then whenever we break season 4 of The Boys, there will be a handoff to the hopeful season 2 of Gen V.”

Gen V showrunner Michele Fazekas also spoke about the connection between the two shows:

“You should be able to watch Gen V and not watch The Boys. You can watch The Boys and not watch Gen V. But [the shows] talking to each other and being consistent is always important.”

Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas, and Marco Pigossi star in the spin-off series, which is set at a university run by Vought International.

The premiere date for season four of The Boys has not been announced yet.

What do you think? Are you a fan of these two Prime Video series? Do you plan to watch season four of The Boys?