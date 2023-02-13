Menu

The Boys: Season Four Not the End of Prime Video Series According to Showrunner Eric Kripke

by Regina Avalos,

The Boys TV Show on Prime Video: canceled or renewed?

Season four of The Boys is expected to premiere on Prime Video later this year, and some viewers have been concerned that the superhero series is coming to an end. The fourth season’s finale is being filmed in Toronto.

Starring Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Jensen Ackles, the Prime Video series is set in a world where superheroes exist. While the public sees them as heroic, they and the Vought corporation they work for are corrupt. A small vigilante group known as “The Boys” work to take them down.

Showrunner Eric Kripke took to Twitter to comment and assured viewers that, though The Boys hasn’t been renewed for a fifth season yet, season four isn’t the end:

A premiere date for The Boys season four will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of The Boys on Prime Video? How many seasons would you like to see?

