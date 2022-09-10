Paper Girls: Cancelled, No Season Two for Sci-Fi Series on Prime Video

Paper Girls will not return for a second season. Per Deadline, Prime Video has cancelled the sci-fi series which stars Camryn Jones, Riley Lai Nelet, Sofia Rosinsky, and Fina Strazza.

Based on the graphic novel by Brian K. Vaughan and Cliff Chiang and created by Stephany Folsom, Paper Girls follows four friends who get caught between warring time travelers. This sends the girls on an adventure through time to save the world. As they journey, they meet future versions of themselves and must choose to either reject or embrace their fate.

The Prime Video series debuted on July 29th with its eight-episode season. Though it has earned positive reviews from critics and audience members alike, Paper Girls did not rank on the Nielsen list which follows streaming programs. Legendary TV, which produces the series, is reportedly trying to find another outlet to pick up Paper Girls.

What do you think? Are you sad to hear that Paper Girls will not have a second season on Prime Video? Would you watch this show on another outlet?