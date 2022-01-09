I Know What You Did Last Summer: Cancelled, No Season Two for Amazon Prime Video Series



The TV version of I Know What You Did Last Summer has met its maker. Amazon Prime Video has cancelled the show, opting not to proceed with a second season.

Written and executive produced by Sara Goodman, the I Know What You Did Last Summer series stars Madison Iseman, Bill Heck, Brianne Tju, Ezekiel Goodman, Ashley Moore, Sebastian Amoruso, Fiona Rene, Cassie Beck, and Brooke Bloom. It’s based on the 1973 novel by Lois Duncan, which was also the basis of the 1997 feature film.

The story begins one year after the fatal car accident that haunted their graduation night. A group of teenagers find themselves bound together by a dark secret and stalked by a brutal killer. As they try to piece together who’s after them, they reveal the dark side of their seemingly perfect town – and themselves. Everyone is hiding something, and uncovering the wrong secret could be deadly.

The first season of eight episodes kicked off with four installments on October 15th and the (series) finale aired on November 12th. Deadline first reported the cancellation.

