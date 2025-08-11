Star Trek: Enterprise: Scott Bakula Sequel Series Pitched by Producer

Star Trek: Enterprise may return to the small screen. A sequel series has been in the talking stages for quite some time, according to producer Michael Sussman.

Sussman and star Scott Bakula have kept in touch since Enterprise ended in 2005 after four seasons on UPN, and there is an idea for a sequel. It would follow Bakula’s Jonathan Archer on his next journey as he became President of the United Federation of Planets.

The idea is based on an episode that showed an alternate universe for Archer. In this episode, a graphic showed his future life, and in it, he became President. According to Trek Movie, Sussman said the following about his idea for a sequel:

“It occurred to me that someone on the writing staff, not the art department, needed to write this graphic. Somebody needed to think about this, right? This was going to be a graphic that spelled out Archer’s life and career after the series ended. I actually have an idea for a series, going back to that viewscreen graphic that I planted all those years earlier.” It’s a political thriller and a family drama set in those chaotic, formative years of the Federation. We did 98 hours of Enterprise and I think he felt he really explored that character, but this was a very different direction for Archer to go in.”

Bakula is on board for the series, tentatively titled Star Trek United, if it makes it to Paramount+ at some point.

What do you think? Did you watch Enterprise on UPN? Would you like to see more of Archer in a sequel series?