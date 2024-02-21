Totally Funny Kids: Season One Ratings

Since Nexstar began running The CW a year and a half ago, the network has focused on airing cost-effective programming, and it doesn’t come much cheaper than a clip show like Totally Funny Kids. Is this a good strategy for filling a Friday night timeslot when viewership is lower? Will Totally Funny Kids be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A half-hour comedy clip show, the Totally Funny Kids TV show is hosted by comedian Tacarra Williams. Each episode features laugh-packed videos featuring the funniest, most absurd, and sometimes most shocking videos from the family’s youngest members. The series also features reactions from hysterically imperfect parents. Installments culminate with the winning clip reveal of the week’s funniest moment.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

2/19 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



What do you think? Do you like the Totally Funny Kids TV series on The CW? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a second season?