Totally Weird and Funny: Season One Ratings



Nexstar now owns a controlling interest in The CW. The company reportedly wants to focus on airing inexpensive and acquired programming to make the network profitable in the next couple of years. The Totally Weird and Funny seems to fit those criteria. But is this the kind of show that the audience wants to watch? Will Totally Weird and Funny be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A comedy clip show, the Totally Weird and Funny TV series is hosted by comedian Mikalah Gordon, standup comic Brian Cooper, and actor Noah Matthews. Each episode showcases the strangest, craziest, and most hilarious videos — from online and beyond. A panel of hosts vies to submit the funniest or weirdest clip of the week and shows them to a live studio audience. Viewers at home can play along with the studio audience in games such as “Real or Fake” where the hosts present three products — one real and two fake — and the audience must deduce which product is legitimate.

