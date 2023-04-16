Menu

Saturday TV Ratings: Totally Weird and Funny, 48 Hours, The Wall, NBA Basketball, USFL Football

Totally Weird and Funny TV show on The CW: canceled or renewed?

Saturday, April 15, 2023 ratingsNew Episodes: 48 Hours, Masters of Illusion, and Totally Weird and Funny.  Sports: USFL Football New Jersey Generals vs. Birmingham Stallions, NBA Countdown, and NBA Basketball Golden State Warriors at Sacramento Kings.  Reruns: Masters of Illusion, Totally Weird and Funny, FBI: International, NCIS: Hawai’i, The Wall, Weakest Link, and Saturday Night Live.

How are your shows doing in the ratings? Check the current rankings:
Raw data courtesy Nielsen via SpoilerTV.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

