Network: The CW

Episodes: Ongoing (half-hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: April 8, 2023 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Mikalah Gordon, Brian Cooper, and Noah Matthews.

TV show description:

A comedy clip show, the Totally Weird and Funny TV series was created by David McKenzie.

Each episode showcases the strangest, craziest, and most hilarious videos — from online and beyond. A panel of hosts vies to submit the funniest or weirdest clip of the week and shows them to a live studio audience.

Viewers at home can play along with the studio audience in games such as “Real or Fake,” where the hosts present three products — one real and two fake — and the audience must deduce which product is legitimate.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

What do you think? Do you like the Totally Weird and Funny TV show? Do you think it should be cancelled or renewed for another season on The CW?