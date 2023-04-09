Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

Totally Weird and Funny

Totally Weird and Funny TV show on The CW: canceled or renewed?

(Photo by: Associated Television International)

Network: The CW
Episodes: Ongoing (half-hour)
Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: April 8, 2023 — present
Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Mikalah Gordon, Brian Cooper, and Noah Matthews.

TV show description:      
A comedy clip show, the Totally Weird and Funny TV series was created by David McKenzie.

Each episode showcases the strangest, craziest, and most hilarious videos — from online and beyond. A panel of hosts vies to submit the funniest or weirdest clip of the week and shows them to a live studio audience.

Viewers at home can play along with the studio audience in games such as “Real or Fake,” where the hosts present three products — one real and two fake — and the audience must deduce which product is legitimate.

Series Finale:     
Episode #TBD
This episode has not aired yet.
First aired: TBD

What do you think? Do you like the Totally Weird and Funny TV show? Do you think it should be cancelled or renewed for another season on The CW?

Check out our CW status sheet to track the smallest network’s new series pickups, renewals, and cancellations. You can find lists of cancelled shows here.



Canceled and renewed TV show

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x