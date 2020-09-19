Network: The CW

Episodes: Ongoing (half-hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: September 18, 2020 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Elizabeth Stanton (host)

TV show description:

A family comedy series, the World’s Funniest Animals TV show takes a look at the world of animals as these pets — and sometimes, their owners — do funny things that are caught on camera.

The series includes viral Internet clips of funny animal moments, humorous animal clips from big-budget movies and favorite TV series, unexpected outtakes, videos of babies and their four-legged friends, as well as celebrities and their pets.

Host Elizabeth Stanton introduces the clips, along with a panel of celebrity guests that include Dee Wallace, Tom Arnold, Natalie Lander, James Maslow, Brittany Underwood, Murray SawChuck, Maiara Walsh, Mikalah Gordon, Brian Cooper, Brandon Rogers, Noah Matthews, Carmen Hodgson, and Neel Ghosh.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

What do you think? Do you like the World’s Funniest Animals TV show? Do you think it should be cancelled or renewed for another season?