The Cleaning Lady: Season Four; 2024-25 Renewal Announced for FOX Crime Drama Series

Thony’s troubles are far from over. FOX has renewed The Cleaning Lady for a fourth year which will air as part of the 2024-25 television season. The third season of 12 episodes wraps on May 21st.

A crime drama series, The Cleaning Lady TV show stars Elodie Yung, Martha Millan, Kate Del Castillo, Eva De Dominici, Santiago Cabrera, Faith Bryant, Sean Lew, and Sebastien and Valentino LaSalle. Brandon Jay McLaren and J.B. Tadena recur. In the story, Thony De La Rosa (Yung) is a whip-smart Cambodian doctor who comes to the U.S. for medical treatment to save her son, Luca (LaSalle), who’s been diagnosed with a life-threatening immunodeficiency disorder. When the system pushes her into hiding, Thony refuses to give up and becomes a cleaning lady for a powerful crime syndicate. Crossing into a world of moral grays, Thony begins to live a double life, keeping secrets from her family, while cleaning crime scenes for Arman and dodging the law, including the smooth-talking FBI Agent Garrett Miller (Hudson) who is in pursuit. In season three, Thony turns her efforts to bringing Fiona (Millan) back to America after she was deported to the Philippines. When Arman (Adan Canto) goes missing, Thony and Nadia (De Dominici) begrudgingly team up to look for him.

Airing on Tuesday nights, the third season of The Cleaning Lady averages a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.34 million viewers. Compared to season two, that’s down by 49% in the demo and down by 38% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM).

The fourth season of The Cleaning Lady is being held until mid-season. A premiere date is expected to be announced in the latter part of this year.

What do you think? Have you kept up with The Cleaning Lady TV series? Are you glad it’s been renewed for a fourth season on FOX?

