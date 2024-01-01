The Cleaning Lady: Season Three; Clayton Cardenas (Mayans MC) Joins Cast of FOX Drama Series

The Cleaning Lady has added a former Mayan to the cast for season three. Clayton Cardenas (Mayans MC) has joined the cast of the FOX drama, per Deadline.

Starring Elodie Yung, Oliver Hudson, Adan Canto, Martha Millan, Faith Bryant, Sean Lew, Eva De Dominici, Naveen Andrews, and Sebastien and Valentino LaSalle, The Cleaning Lady follows Thony De La Rosa (Yung), a Cambodian doctor who comes to the U.S. for medical treatment to save her son, but she finds herself dragged into the criminal underworld when she becomes a cleaner for a powerful crime syndicate.

The following was revealed about the role the new addition will play:

“Cardenas has joined the cast of Fox’s The Cleaning Lady for Season 3 in the role of Dante, Ramona’s (Kate del Castillo) trusted lieutenant who is intense and authoritative with a dangerous edge. Unconcerned with anything but protecting the business, Dante grows increasingly aggravated with Thony (Élodie Yung), who constantly undermines their operations.”

The Cleaning Lady returns to FOX on March 5th.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this FOX drama? Are you excited to see what happens next?