The Cleaning Lady: Season One Ratings

The FOX network could really use some successful new drama series but recent entries Our Kind of People and The Big Leap were hardly hits in the ratings. How will The Cleaning Lady perform? Will it be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A crime drama series, The Cleaning Lady TV show stars Elodie Yung, Oliver Hudson, Adan Canto, Martha Millan, and Valentino and Sebastien LaSalle. Shiva Negar, Jay Mohr, Liza Weil, and Eva De Dominici recur. In the story, Thony De La Rosa (Yung) is a whip-smart Cambodian doctor who comes to the U.S. for medical treatment to save her son, Luca (LaSalle), who’s been diagnosed with a life-threatening immunodeficiency disorder. When the system pushes her into hiding, Thony refuses to give up. After a run-in with a lieutenant of a powerful crime syndicate, Arman Morales (Canto), she becomes a cleaning lady for their operation. Crossing into a world of moral greys, Thony begins to live a double life, keeping secrets from her family, while cleaning crime scenes for Arman and dodging the law, including the smooth-talking FBI Agent Garrett Miller (Hudson) who is in pursuit.

What do you think? Do you like The Cleaning Lady TV series on FOX? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a second season?