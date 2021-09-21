The Big Leap: Season One Ratings

FOX launched a couple of new hour scripted series last season but, due to low ratings, didn’t end up keeping either of them. Will the network’s newest effort, The Big Leap, be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A musical dramedy series, The Big Leap TV show stars Scott Foley, Teri Polo, Piper Perabo, Simone Recasner, Ser’Darius Blain, Jon Rudnitsky, Raymond Cham Jr., Mallory Jansen, Kevin Daniels, and Anna Grace Barlow. Described as “big-hearted and rowdy,” this scripted series follows a group of diverse, down-on-their-luck people who attempt to change their lives by participating in a potentially life-ruining reality dance show that builds to a live production of Swan Lake. What this group of underdogs lacks in dance training, they make up for with their edge, wit, and desire to reimagine an iconic story to fit their own mold.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

