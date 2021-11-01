Menu

The Big Leap: Brett Tucker Joins FOX Dance Dramedy Series

by Regina Avalos,

The Big Leap is adding a new face to its cast. Brett Tucker is joining the dance dramedy series, per Deadline. Scott Foley, Simone Recanser, Teri Polo, Piper Perabo and Anna Grace Barlow star in the series which follows the contestants of a fictional dance reality series.

The following was revealed about Tucker’s role in the series:

“Tucker will play Linus, a hunky boom operator who works on the set and is a potential love interest for Julia (Polo).”

The Big Leap currently airs on FOX on Monday nights.

