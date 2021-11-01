Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

Sunday TV Ratings: SEAL Team, Legends of the Hidden Temple, Supermarket Sweep, 2021 World Series, NFL Football

Published:

SEAL Team TV Show on CBS: canceled or renewed?

Photo: Cliff Lipson/CBS ©2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Sunday, October 31, 2021 ratings — New episodes: Legends of the Hidden Temple, 60 Minutes, The Equalizer, NCIS: Los Angeles, SEAL Team, America’s Funniest Home Videos, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, Supermarket Sweep, and The Rookie.   Sports: Football Night in America, The OT, and NFL Football: Cowboys at Vikings.   Reruns: Masters of Illusion.

How are your shows doing in the ratings? Check the current rankings:
A&E | ABC | AMC | Bravo | CBS | CMT | The CW | FOX | Freeform | FX | FXX
Hallmark | HBO | History | MTV | NBC | OWN | Showtime | Starz | Syfy | TBS
TNT | TV Land | USA Network | WGN America

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated charts, please try reloading the page or go here.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, or something else?




Canceled and renewed TV show
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

1 Comment
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
John Parkyn

GoodbyeSeal team see on paramount plus streaming. Bull please boost your ratings look forward to seeing it every Thursday night court drama.

0
0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz
1
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x