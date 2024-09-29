Unprisoned: Cancelled; Kerry Washington Reveals Hulu Drama Not Returning for Third Season

Unprisoned will not return for a third season. After two seasons on the streaming service, Hulu canceled the series.

According to Deadline, series star Kerry Washington revealed the cancellation on her Instagram. She said the following:

“This beautiful show that we poured so much of our hearts and souls into is unfortunately not coming back for a Season 3. But I wanted you to hear it from me because while we’re super duper disappointed, we’re also crazy deeply grateful. Making this show was a labor of love. And we know that so many of you found connection and healing with The Alexander Family – and that their impact will live on! We are soooooo grateful to the entire cast & crew – who are not only brilliant and hardworking, but a JOY to work with! Thank you to our fellow producers and all our writers and directors for leading and guiding and inspiring us. Thank you to ABCS, Hulu & Onyx for giving us a creative home. And most importantly, we are grateful to YOU ALL – for watching, laughing, crying, yelling, dancing, eye-rolling, cheering (and all of the things between) along with us each episode. It was such a blessing. And we thank you.”

Delroy Lindo, Marque Richardson, Faly Rakotohavana, and Jordyn McIntosh also starred in the series, which was inspired by the life of creator Tracy McMillian. The drama told the story of a woman whose life was turned upside down when her father was released from prison. Season two premiered in July.

