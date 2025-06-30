Grosse Pointe Garden Society: No Season Two; NBC Mystery Drama Series Cancelled

The gardeners won’t return for the 2025-26 TV season to sew more seeds of deception. NBC has cancelled Grosse Pointe Garden Society, so viewers won’t get a second season. The show’s first season of 13 episodes finished airing in May.

A mystery drama series, the Grosse Pointe Garden Society TV show was created by Jenna Bans and Bill Krebs. The series stars Melisa Fumero, Aja Naomi King, Ben Rappaport, AnnaSophia Robb, Matt Davis, Alexander Hodge, Nancy Travis, and Felix Wolfe. In the story, four suburban Michigan garden club members find their lives intertwined by everyday challenges, scandal, and mischief. They also have a shared secret — a murder no one wants to talk about. The four members are perfectionist realtor Catherine (King), wild socialite Birdie (Fumero), young teacher Alice (Robb), and garden center manager and landscaper Brett (Ben Rappaport). As dark truths surface, they struggle to remain as perfect as the flowers blooming in their garden.

Airing on Sunday and Friday nights, the first season of Grosse Pointe Garden Society averaged a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.23 million viewers (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM).

The series launched in February and began airing on Sunday nights. After six low-rated episodes, the network moved Grosse Pointe to Fridays. The NBC ratings stayed about the same, but viewership on Peacock increased.

It was the lowest-rated scripted series on NBC this season, but performed well enough in streaming that NBCUniversal considered making it a Peacock original series. Ultimately, it was decided that the viewership on either platform was too low. The cast’s options expire tomorrow.

