America’s Got Talent: All Stars: Season One Viewer Votes

The best-of-the-best compete for big money in the first season of the America’s Got Talent: All Stars TV show on NBC. As we all know, Nielsen ratings, for live or delayed viewing, typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like America’s Got Talent: All Stars is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of America’s Got Talent: All Stars here.

An NBC talent competition series, the America’s Got Talent: All-Stars TV show stars judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, and Howie Mandel, as well as host Terry Crews. The series is an extension of the popular America’s Got Talent series and the 70+ shows in the Got Talent franchise produced across Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. This program showcases winners, finalists, fan favorites, and viral sensations from previous seasons of the parent series. The contestants take the stage once again, but this time to compete for the ultimate All-Star title. Those receiving a Golden Buzzer in the preliminary auditions secure a place in the grand finale. AGT Superfans vote on one additional act to move onto the finals. The winner receives a cash prize of $500,000.





What do you think? Which season one episodes of the America’s Got Talent: All Stars TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that America’s Got Talent: All Stars should be cancelled or renewed for a second season on NBC?