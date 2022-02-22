America’s Got Talent: Extreme: Season One Viewer Votes

How big will the acts be in the first season of the America’s Got Talent: Extreme TV show on NBC? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like America’s Got Talent: Extreme is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of America’s Got Talent: Extreme here.

An NBC talent competition series, the America’s Got Talent: Extreme TV show is a spin-off of the long-running America’s Got Talent series. The judges in the first season are series creator and executive producer Simon Cowell, professional motorsports competitor Travis Pastrana, and WWE wrestler Nikki Bella. AGT’s Terry Crews hosts. The franchise expands with this series which showcases outrageous, unique, and jaw-dropping acts too big to be confined to a theater stage. Acts include feats of gymnastics, heights, fire, vehicles, and more. Single contestants or groups vie for a chance to win a $500,000 prize and the title of “AGT: Extreme” champion.





What do you think? Which season one episodes of the America’s Got Talent: Extreme TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that America’s Got Talent: Extreme should be cancelled or renewed for a second season on NBC? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.