America’s Got Talent: Season 16 Ratings

America’s Got Talent has become a staple of the NBC summer schedule for 15 years and it’s remained one of the network’s highest-rated shows. It’s a sure bet that it will be renewed for season 17 but, for the first time since season two, the program will air new episodes just once a week. Could the end be near? Will America’s Got Talent be cancelled at some point soon? Stay tuned.

America’s Got Talent is a talent competition that features an impressive array of singers, dancers, comedians, contortionists, impressionists, magicians, ventriloquists, and hopeful stars. The winning act receives a $1 million prize and the chance to headline in the America’s Got Talent Live show in Las Vegas. In season 16, Terry Crews returns as host, and Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, and Sofía Vergara are back at the judge’s table. This season promises some of the wildest acts to ever grace the AGT stage after an unprecedented number of submissions poured in from across the country.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

6/2 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: Season 15 of America’s Got Talent on NBC averaged a 1.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 7.29 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.

What do you think? Do you like the America’s Got Talent TV series on NBC? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a 17th season?