Son of a Critch: Season Five to End Canadian Comedy Series; Will It Air on CW?

Son of a Critch has started production on its fifth and final season. In Canada, the series airs on CBC, and in the US, it airs on the CW.

Both CBC and the CW renewed the series in August 2024 for its fourth season, but that was the last that was heard of CW’s involvement in the series. The series has not returned to the network for its fourth season.

Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Critch, Claire Rankin, Sophia Powers, Mark Rivera, Colton Gobbo, and Malcolm McDowell star in the comedy series, which follows young Mark Critch as he attends high school. Season five will follow Mark through to graduation.

CBC shared the following about the series’ return:

“In its final season, Son of a Critch finds Mark in his last year of high school just as Newfoundland’s cod moratorium crisis turns his world upside down. While the adults scramble and the future feels suddenly uncertain, Mark is more determined than ever to chase his dream of becoming an actor – whether anyone’s ready for him to grow up or not. As friendships evolve, first love gets complicated, and the family faces changes they can’t outrun, this season captures the messy, funny, and deeply human moment when everything ends and begins at the same time. After five seasons of growing up together, it’s a heartfelt goodbye to Mark’s childhood – and to the Critch family we won’t soon forget. “Son of a Critch has formed a deep bond with audiences who have watched young Mark grow up through his most formative years,” said Sally Catto, General Manager, Entertainment, CBC. “We have been there for every laugh and tear along with Mark and the incredible cast and crew, and look forward to celebrating with them and the loyal audiences as we head into this final chapter.” Production on the fifth and final season is now underway in St. John’s, Newfoundland, with filming set to continue until June 18. Since its debut, the series has garnered widespread recognition, including a recent 2026 Canadian Screen Award nomination for Best Comedy Series and winning the Cogeco Fund Audience Choice Award at the 2024 Canadian Screen Awards. Season 5 will premiere Fall 2026 on CBC and the free CBC Gem streaming service. Seasons 1-4 of Son of a Critch are available to stream now on CBC Gem. Son of a Critch stars Mark Critch portraying his own father, Mike Sr., while Benjamin Evan Ainsworth (The Legend of Zelda, Everything’s Going to Be Great) plays young Mark. Malcolm McDowell (A Clockwork Orange, Entourage) is his grandfather, Pop; Claire Rankin (Stargate Atlantis) plays his mother Mary; Colton Gobbo (Ginny & Georgia) as his older brother Mike Jr.; Mark Ezekiel Rivera (Son of a Critch) is his best friend Ritche; and Sophia Powers (Murder in a Small Town) is Fox, Mark’s girlfriend. Returning cast members include Richard Clarkin (Memory of a Killer) as Dick, Nicole Underhay (Hudson & Rex) as Fox’s mom Suzanne, Rodrigo Fernandez-Stoll (Doc) as Father Garcia, and Nora McLellan (Strays) as Sister Rose. Guest stars this season include Shawn Doyle (Star Trek: Discovery) as Mr. Kevin Lewis, Mark’s former theatre teacher, Susan Kent (The Snake) as Linda Lahey, and Rick Mercer (The Mercer Report) as station owner Mr. Bartlett.”

Check out the announcement from Mark Critch below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark Critch (@critchmark)

What do you think? Do you enjoy this CBC and CW series? Are you hoping it returns to the CW?