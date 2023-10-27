Son of a Critch: Season Two Ratings



The Son of a Critch series is very popular in Canada, where the series is produced. It’s been renewed for a third season there, and The CW has supposedly already committed to airing those episodes. However, if the ratings don’t measure up, there’s no guarantee that the network will follow through. Could Son of a Critch still be cancelled? Stay tuned.

A coming-of-age comedy series, the Son of a Critch TV show is based on Mark Critch’s memoir and was created by Critch and Tim McAuliffe. The series stars Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Critch, Claire Rankin, Sophia Powers, Mark Rivera, Colton Gobbo, and Malcolm McDowell. The story begins as a young Mark (Ainsworth) enters St. Johns, a junior high school in 1980s Newfoundland. While he is 11 years old on the outside, Mark is much older on the inside. He uses comedy and self-deprecation to win friends and connect with the small collection of people in his limited world. Mike Critch (Critch) is his father and a reporter for local radio station, VOCM. His gossipy mother is Mary (Rankin) and his long-haired older brother is Mike Jr. (Gobbo). Patrick “Pop” Critch (McDowell), the brood’s live-in grandfather, shares a bedroom with Mark. He smokes in bed, raids funeral parlors for sandwiches, and moons Mark every morning. In the second season, a new school year brings new challenges for Mark including his first beer, first fight, and even his first pair of jeans. The bigger Mark’s world gets, the more complicated things become.

For comparisons: Season one of Son of a Critch on The CW averaged a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 368,000 viewers.

