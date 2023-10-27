Son of a Critch: Season Two Viewer Votes

Mark’s world is getting bigger in the second season of the Son of a Critch TV show on The CW. As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a significant role in determining whether a TV show like Son of a Critch is cancelled or renewed for season three. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the second season episodes of Son of a Critch here.

A Canadian coming-of-age comedy series on The CW, the Son of a Critch TV show is based on Mark Critch’s memoir and was created by Critch and Tim McAuliffe. The series stars Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Critch, Claire Rankin, Sophia Powers, Mark Rivera, Colton Gobbo, and Malcolm McDowell. The story begins as a young Mark (Ainsworth) enters St. Johns, a junior high school in 1980s Newfoundland. While he is 11 years old on the outside, Mark is much older on the inside. He uses comedy and self-deprecation to win friends and connect with the small collection of people in his limited world. Mike Critch (Critch) is his father and a reporter for local radio station, VOCM. His gossipy mother is Mary (Rankin) and his long-haired older brother is Mike Jr. (Gobbo). Patrick “Pop” Critch (McDowell), the brood’s live-in grandfather, shares a bedroom with Mark. He smokes in bed, raids funeral parlors for sandwiches, and moons Mark every morning. In the second season, a new school year brings new challenges for Mark including his first beer, first fight, and even his first pair of jeans.





