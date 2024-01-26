Son of a Critch: Season Four — Has the CW TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Vulture Watch

Mark will soon be saying goodbye to elementary school. Has the Son of a Critch TV show been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season on The CW and CBC? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Son of a Critch, season four. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

A coming-of-age comedy series airing on The CW television network in the United States, the Son of a Critch TV show is based on Mark Critch’s memoir and stars Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Critch, Claire Rankin, Sophia Powers, Mark Rivera, Colton Gobbo, and Malcolm McDowell. The story begins as a young Mark (Ainsworth) enters St. Johns, a junior high school in 1980s Newfoundland. He uses comedy and self-deprecation to win friends and connect with the small collection of people in his limited world. Mike Critch (Critch) is his father and a reporter for local radio station, VOCM. His gossipy mother is Mary (Rankin) and his long-haired older brother is Mike Jr. (Gobbo). Patrick “Pop” Critch (McDowell), the brood’s live-in grandfather, shares a bedroom with Mark. He smokes in bed, raids funeral parlors for sandwiches, and moons Mark every morning. As season three begins, Mark starts ninth grade, his final year of elementary school.





Season Three Ratings

The third season of Son of a Critch averages a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 331,000 viewers. Compared to season two, that’s up by 12% in the demo and up by 0.49% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Son of a Critch stacks up against other The CW TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of January 26, 2024, Son of a Critch has not been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to receive updates about this TV show automatically?

Telly’s Take

Will CBC and The CW cancel or renew Son of a Critch for season four? This show originates in Canada, but the third season is a co-production of the American and Canadian networks. The CW has been airing the show since last summer, has run through the past seasons, and has now caught up to CBC’s airings. I think the ratings are good enough to see the series renewed for a fourth season, but given that season three will be the end of Mark’s time in elementary school, I think there’s a good chance the series’ story is coming to a natural end. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Son of a Critch cancellation or renewal news.



Son of a Critch Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow Son of a Critch‘s weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to other channels’ TV shows?

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Do you hope the Son of a Critch TV show will be renewed for a fourth season? How would you feel if The CW cancelled this TV series instead?