FBoy Island, Son of a Critch, Run the Burbs, Children Ruin Everything: CW Reveals Changes to Fall Schedule

The CW is making changes to its fall schedule. The network has announced that the third season of FBoy Island will now air on Monday nights, starting with its premiere on October 16th. The current Monday night lineup of Candian comedies Son of a Critch, Run the Burbs, and Children Ruin Everything will move to Thursdays starting October 19th with the premiere of British comedy Everyone Else Burns.

The program switch comes a couple of weeks after ABC announced that it was moving Bachelor in Paradise (season nine) and new series Golden Bachelor to Thursday nights.

On FBoy Island, three women look for love among a group of 21 men. Some are nice guys, and some are FBoys, in it for the prize money. Season two of the dating series, which was initially released on HBO Max, is now airing on Thursday nights. Season three is a CW exclusive.

The CW revealed more about the move in a press release.

The CW Network has set a new premiere date for the brand-new season of the hit reality franchise FBOY ISLAND, now debuting with a special two-hour premiere event on Monday, October 16 (8:00-10:00pm ET/PT). Beginning Monday, October 23, FBOY ISLAND will air in its regular timeslot of 8:00-9:00pm ET/PT. Comedies SON OF A CRITCH, RUN THE BURBS, CHILDREN RUIN EVERYTHING and the series premiere of EVERYONE ELSE BURNS will now air on Thursdays beginning October 19. FBOY ISLAND follows three women who move to a tropical paradise where they’re joined by 21 men – 10 self-proclaimed “Nice Guys” looking for love, and 11 self-proclaimed “FBoys,” there to compete for cold, hard cash. The women will navigate the dating pool together with the hope of finding a lasting love connection. By the finale, all will be revealed: who is a Nice Guy, who is an FBoy, who the women ultimately choose, and who walks away with the prize money. FBOY ISLAND is a social experiment that asks: Can FBoys truly reform or do Nice Guys always finish last? FBOY ISLAND is produced by STXtelevision. The series was created by Elan Gale (“The Bachelor” franchise) who is executive producing for TheYearOfElan Productions alongside Jason Goldberg for STXtelevision, Nikki Glaser, Noah Fogelson and Bob Simonds. Bill Dixon and Audrey Smith serve as executive producers and showrunners.

What do you think? Do you think these were good moves by The CW in light of ABC’s schedule change? Will you continue to watch these shows once they move?