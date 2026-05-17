Love Is Blind: Season 11 Renewal; Netflix Dating Series Returning This Fall

Love Is Blind will return for another season. Netflix has renewed the dating series hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey for an eleventh season. The new season will air this fall and be set in Boston.

Netflix shared the following about the upcoming season:

“Singles who want to be loved for who they are have signed up for a less conventional approach to modern dating, and will choose someone to marry without ever meeting them. Over several weeks, the newly engaged couples will move in together, plan their wedding, and find out if their physical connection matches their strong emotional bond developed in the pods. When their wedding day arrives, will real-world realities and external factors push them apart, or will they marry the person they fell blindly in love with? Hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, this addictive social experiment will uncover whether looks, race, or age do matter – or if love really is blind.”

The premiere date for Love Is Blind season 11 will be announced later.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this Netflix series? Do you plan to watch the new season?