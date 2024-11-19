My Life with the Walter Boys: Season Two Filming Wraps: Five Join Netflix Drama Series

Filming on season two of My Life with the Walter Boys has wrapped, and Netflix has revealed that viewers will see five new faces in the upcoming episodes.

Natalie Sharp, Carson MacCormac, Janet Kidder, Riele Downs, and Jake Manley have joined Nikki Rodriguez, Noah LaLonde, Ashby Gentry, Johnny Link, Corey Fogelmanis, Connor Stanhope, Zoë Soul, Jaylan Evans, Sarah Rafferty, and Marc Blucas in Netflix family drama.

The story follows Jackie (Rodriguez), who moves in with her guardian, Katherine, and her family after her family dies tragically. Moving from Manhattan to Colorado is a culture shock, but she also must deal with her growing feelings for two of Katherine’s sons.

Creator Melanie Halsall teased the following about season two, per Tudum:

“Season two is bigger and better. We’ve got massive set pieces in each episode, and the stories are more intricate. We found our feet with our characters, [and] the actors really understand their characters now. When I was coming back, I was excited to start shooting again because I knew we had great stories to tell.”

The following was revealed about the roles the new arrivals will play:

Natalie Sharp (Wilderness, BH90210) plays B. Hartford — A champion rodeo rider who catches the eye of one of the Walter Boys. As confident and sure of herself as she is tough, smart, funny, sexy and cool, she has a bit of a chip on her shoulder about being a female in a male-dominated sport and knows she’s better than the rest of them.

Carson MacCormac (Shazam!, Luckiest Girl Alive) plays Zach — A strikingly handsome senior who’s commanding and a bit dangerous. With charm and confidence dialed up to 11, Zach makes strong attempts to get to know Nathan.

Janet Kidder (Star Trek: Discovery, The Man in the High Castle) plays Joanne Wagner — Grace’s mom who’s a bit old-fashioned and resistant to change. She’s also a good friend of Katherine’s, which proves a bit complicated as George and Will’s development plans in Silver Falls are underway.

Riele Downs (Bel-Air, Darby and the Dead) plays Maria — A flirty girl in Alex’s driver’s ed class, Maria takes a seat next to Alex before class begins — much to Kiley’s dismay.

Jake Manley (The Order, The Consultant) plays Wylder Holt — A rising star among bronc riders under 25, Wylder is a competitive force to be reckoned with who crosses paths with Alex.

The 2025 premiere date for season two of My Life with the Walter Boys will be announced later. The first season was released in December 2023.

What do you think? Have you seen this Netflix series? Are you excited to watch season two?