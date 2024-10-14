Tracker: Season Two Ratings + Viewer Votes

The Tracker series launched after Super Bowl LVIII, and the larger-than-usual premiere numbers positively impacted the first season ratings. While the rest of the season’s ratings were far smaller than the premiere’s, they were still quite good for a CBS show. Will this hit series remain a hit? Will Tracker be cancelled or renewed for season three? Stay tuned.

An action drama series, the Tracker TV show stars Hartley, Abby McEnany, Eric Graise, and Fiona Rene. The story revolves around Colter Shaw (Hartley), a lone-wolf survivalist who roams the country with his Airstream camper. He uses his expert tracking skills to help private citizens and law enforcement solve all different kinds of mysteries for the rewards he receives. A lone wolf, Colter helps others while dealing with a family tragedy from his past that still affects his present. Colter is aided by his business handler, Velma Bruin (McEnany), his quick-witted tech expert Bobby Exley (Graise), and Reenie Greene (Rene), a hotshot lawyer who helps keep Colton out of trouble.

Nielsen Ratings

The Nielsen ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart is updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season one of Tracker on CBS averaged a o.74 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 8.29 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of October 14, 2024, Tracker has not been cancelled or renewed for a third season. Stay tuned for further updates.

