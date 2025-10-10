SWAT Exiles: First Photo Released as Production Begins on Sequel Series

The cast of SWAT Exiles is on set and working. Production has begun on the SWAT sequel series in Los Angeles, and the first photo showing off the cast has been released.

Lucy Barrett, Adain Bradley, Zyra Gorecki, Freddy Miyares, and Ronen Rubinstein will star alongside Shemar Moore in the series, which currently does not have an outlet.

The plot of the series is as follows:

“After a high-profile mission goes sideways, Daniel ‘Hondo’ Harrelson (Moore) is pulled out of forced retirement to lead a last-chance experimental SWAT unit made up of untested, unpredictable young recruits. Hondo must bridge a generational divide, navigate clashing personalities, and turn a squad of outsiders into a team capable of protecting the city and saving the program that made him who he is.”

According to Variety, showrunner Jason Ning said the following about the series:

“It’s been electric being back on set. You can feel the creative energy shift. We’re honoring what made ‘S.W.A.T.’ great while reinventing it through this scrappier, more character-driven lens. The new cast came in hungry, the crew’s firing on all cylinders, and it already feels like ‘Exiles’ has its own heartbeat.”

The premiere date and home of the series will be announced later.

