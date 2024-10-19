SWAT: Season Eight Ratings + Viewer Votes

In 2023, the SWAT series was cancelled, but CBS renewed it for a final season due to viewer outcry. In Spring 2024, again due to viewer support, the network reversed its earlier decision to end SWAT and ordered an eighth season. Will this show’s luck continue to hold out? Will SWAT be cancelled or renewed for season nine? Stay tuned.

A police action drama series, the SWAT TV show stars Shemar Moore, Jay Harrington, David Lim, Patrick St. Esprit, Anna Enger Ritch, and Niko Pepaj. The crime thriller centers on Sergeant Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson (Moore), a Los Angeles native and former Marine who’s been tapped to lead a new “last stop” Special Weapons And Tactics unit (S.W.A.T.). The rest of the team includes seasoned officer David “Deacon” Kay (Harrington), informant-connected Victor Tan (Lim), tough and loyal Zoe Powell (Ritch), and Miguel “Miko” Alfaro (Pepaj), a headstrong officer who overcame a troubled childhood. Responsible for the management of all Metro Division S.W.A.T. units, Commander Robert Hicks (St. Esprit) is a senior LAPD official with the Special Operations Bureau.

Nielsen Ratings

The Nielsen ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart is updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season seven of SWAT on CBS averaged a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.64 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



Your Ratings (aka Viewer Votes)

O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of October 19, 2024, SWAT has not been cancelled or renewed for a ninth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

