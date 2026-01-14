Vanished: MGM+ Unveils Trailer and Poster for New Mystery Thriller Series

Vanished arrives on MGM+ next month, and viewers are getting a closer look at the limited thriller series. A trailer teasing the series has been released.

Kaley Cuoco, Sam Claflin, Karin Viard, Matthias Schweighöfer, Simon Abkarian, and Dar Zuzovsky star in the series, which follows what happens when a man disappears during a romantic trip with girlfriend in Paris.

MGM+ shared the following about the series:

“When a couple’s trip to Paris takes a dark turn with the sudden disappearance of her boyfriend Tom (Claflin) aboard a train to the south of France, Alice (Cuoco) is plunged into a web of intrigue and danger, uncovering shocking secrets about the man she thought she knew. Additional cast includes Karin Viard (Polisse, The Bélier Family), Matthias Schweighöfer (Oppenheimer, Army of the Dead), Simon Abkarian (Casino Royale, To Take a Wife) and Dar Zuzovsky (The Saints, The Survivor). Vanished premieres Sunday, February 1 in the U.S., Spain, Italy, Belgium, Netherlands and Latin America with a weekly release. Additionally, all four episodes of Vanished will premiere Friday, February 27 on Prime Video in the UK, Ireland, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.”

The trailer and key art for the series are below.

What do you think? Will you watch the new series on MGM+ next month?