Fire Country: Season Five; Veteran Showrunner Hired for CBS Drama Series

by Regina Avalos,

Fire Country TV Show on CBS: canceled or renewed?

Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Fire Country will have a new man in charge next season. According to TV Line, Eric Guggenheim will be the new showrunner for the series. Guggenheim was the showrunner for Magnum PI and co-showrunner for Hawaii Five-0.

Current showrunner Tia Napolitano announced her departure from the CBS series in February. She will not return for the series’ fifth season. At that time, she said:

“I am beyond proud of the past four seasons of Fire Country. All of my gratitude to our cast, crew, writers, producers, fans, and of course CBS and CBS Studios. It’s been a beautiful ride!”

Co-creator Max Thieriot, Kevin Alejandro, Diane Farr, Jordan Calloway, and Jules Latimer star in the series. At the start of the series, Thieriot played a convict looking to reduce his sentence by joining a firefighter team in California. He has since been paroled and has become a firefighter.

Fire Country airs on Friday nights on CBS.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this CBS series? Will you watch season five?


