The Summer I Turned Pretty: Gavin Casalegno Gives an Update on the Prime Video Series Finale Movie

Those waiting for The Summer I Turned Pretty movie may have a bit of a wait. Gavin Casalegno has given viewers an update on the planned feature film, and it isn’t looking good. He played one of the brothers, the lead character was caught between, for most of the series.

Casalegno, Lola Tung, Jackie Chung, Rachel Blanchard, Christopher Briney, Sean Kaufman, Alfredo Narciso, and Minnie Mills star in the series based on Jenny Han’s novel trilogy. The film would go beyond the books and wrap up Belly’s story.

According to TV Insider, Casalegno said the following:

“I’m going to be so honest, I don’t even have a script. So I don’t even know when we’re filming. It’s going to be like game time. Like, [The Summer I Turned Pretty author] Jenny Han calling me up and [being] like, ‘Hey, by the way, you’re going to be on a plane in a week.’ So, we’ll see what happens.”

Han has already said in interviews that the film would not be released in 2026. Prime Video announced the film when the series finale for the series aired in September.

What do you think? Did you watch this Prime Video series? Are you excited to see this film when it airs?