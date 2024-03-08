Fallout: Prime Video Previews New Series Based on Video Game Franchise

Fallout is coming soon to Prime Video, and the streaming service is giving viewers a look at the series in a newly released trailer. The series will arrive next month, and all eight episodes will drop on April 11th.

Based on Bethesda’s popular video game franchise, the series is set in post-apocalyptic Los Angeles after a nuclear war has destroyed the planet. Some of the world’s population was saved inside vaults worldwide, now being opened 200 years later. The vault dwellers now must deal with their new existence.

Ella Purnell, Walton Goggins, Aaron Moten, Moisés Arias, Kyle MacLachlan, Sarita Choudhury, Michael Emerson, Leslie Uggams, Frances Turner, Dave Register, Zach Cherry, Johnny Pemberton, Rodrigo Luzzi, Annabel O’Hagan, and Xelia Mendes-Jones star in the series from Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner.

Prime Video revealed the following about the plot of the series:

“Based on one of the greatest video game series of all time, Fallout is the story of haves and have-nots in a world in which there’s almost nothing left to have. Two-hundred years after the apocalypse, the gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind—and are shocked to discover an incredibly complex, gleefully weird, and highly violent universe waiting for them. Ella Purnell is Lucy, an optimistic Vault-dweller with an all-American can-do spirit. Her peaceful and idealistic nature is tested when she is forced to the surface to rescue her father. Aaron Moten is Maximus, a young soldier who rises to the rank of squire in the militaristic faction called Brotherhood of Steel. He will do anything to further the Brotherhood’s goals of bringing law and order to the wasteland. Walton Goggins is the Ghoul, a morally ambiguous bounty hunter who holds within him a 200-year history of the post-nuclear world.”

The trailer and latest poster for Fallout are below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this video game franchise? Do you plan to watch the new Prime Video series?