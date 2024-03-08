Reacher: Season Three; Additional Casting Revealed for Prime Video Action Series

Four new faces are joining the cast for season three of the Prime Video action series. Brian Tee, Johnny Berchtold, Roberto Montesinos, and Daniel David Stewart have been added to the cast. Reacher was renewed before the end of season two on the streaming service, and production is currently ongoing in Toronto.

Starring Alan Ritchson (above), Maria Sten, Anthony Michael Hall and Sonya Cassidy, the third season of the Prime Video series is inspired by the seventh novel in the Reacher book series by Lee Child, titled Persuader. The season will see Reacher trying to rescue an informant from an enemy from his past.

Deadline revealed the following about the roles the new additions will play in Reacher season three:

“Tee will portray Quinn who is described as a physically imposing and intimidating character. He was a Lieutenant Colonel in the Army whom Reacher (Alan RItchson) investigated ten years ago when he sold military secrets to hostile nations. Berchtold plays Richard Beck, a sensitive and artistic college student who lost his mother when he was young and is the only son of businessman Zachary Beck (Anthony Michael Hall). Five years ago, he was the victim of a traumatic kidnapping that left him mutilated. Montesinos plays Guillermo Villanueva, a DEA agent on the verge of retirement. He is the mentor and father figure of Agent Susan Duffy (Sonya Cassidy). Paunchy with bad knees and a good-natured sense of humor, he loves and cares about Duffy even though they bust each other’s chops all the time. Stewart plays Steven Elliot, a clean-cut rookie DEA agent. He is a lovable guy who’s fresh-faced, new to the job and still learning.”

The premiere date for Reacher season three will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this Prime Video series? Do you plan to watch season three?