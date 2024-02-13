Reacher: Season Three; Anthony Michael Hall and Sonya Cassidy Join Prime Video Series

Reacher has added two to its cast for season three. Anthony Michael Hall and Sonya Cassidy are joining the cast of the Prime Video series. The pair are joining Alan Ritchson (above) and Maria Sten. Prime Video announced the renewal for season three ahead of its season two debut in December.

The series, inspired by the Reacher novel series by Lee Child, will use the seventh novel in the series, titled Persuader, as the basis for season three. The story will have Reacher trying to rescue an informant from a foe he knows from his past.

Prime Video revealed more about the series in a press release.

“Today, Prime Video, Skydance Television, and Paramount Television Studios announced the casting of Anthony Michael Hall and Sonya Cassidy as series regulars for the upcoming third season of Reacher, the action-packed drama series starring Alan Ritchson in the title role of Jack Reacher. As previously announced, Maria Sten will also return for Season Three as Frances Neagley. In the third season, which is based on the 7th book in Lee Child’s global best-selling series, Persuader, Reacher must go undercover to rescue an informant held by a haunting foe from his past. Anthony Michael Hall (Bosch: Legacy, Halloween Kills) has been cast as Zachary Beck. A formidable and successful businessman, Beck is a widow and single father of a 20-year-old son, Richard. He is the owner of a rug import company that Reacher and his cohorts suspect is a cover for a more nefarious operation. Hall is repped by Untitled, A3, and Jill Fritzo PR. Sonya Cassidy (The Man Who Fell to Earth, Lodge 49) has been cast as Susan Duffy, an extremely intelligent and tough DEA agent from Boston with a sharp and sarcastic sense of humor. Cassidy is represented by UTA and Independent Talent. Reacher Season Three is currently filming in Toronto. The renewal was announced in December 2023, two weeks before season two premiered on Prime Video. Reacher Season Two was the #1 title on Prime Video worldwide across both series and movies in 2023 during its premiere weekend (based on viewership). The series’ global audience grew 50% between seasons in the first three days after the second season’s debut on December 15, 2023. All episodes of the first two seasons of Reacher are now streaming on Prime Video. Based on the novels by Lee Child, who is an executive producer on the series, Reacher stars Alan Ritchson (Fast X, Titans) and is produced by Amazon MGM Studios, Skydance Television, and Paramount Television Studios. Reacher is written for television by Emmy-nominated writer Nick Santora (FUBAR, Prison Break), who also executive produces and serves as showrunner. In addition to Santora and Child, Ritchson will serve as an executive producer of Season Three, along with Don Granger, Scott Sullivan, Mick Betancourt, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Matt Thunell for Skydance. Carolyn Harris and Kenny Madrid are the executives-in-charge of the series for Skydance Television.”

The premiere date for Reacher season three will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this Prime Video series? Are you excited to see season three?