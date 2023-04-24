The Wheel of Time: Season Two; Four Join Prime Video Fantasy TV Series

The Wheel of Time is adding four new recurring cast members for season two. Maja Simonsen, Ragga Ragnars, Jay Duffy, and Rima Te Wiata are joining the Prime Video fantasy series.

Based on the novels by Robert Jordan, the fantasy series stars Rosamund Pike, Josh Stradowski, Marcus Rutherford, Zoë Robins, Barney Harris, Madeleine Madden, and Daniel Henney. The story is set in a world where magic exists, but only a select few can access it.

Deadline revealed more about the roles the new arrivals will play in the fantasy series:

“Simonsen and Ragnars will portray Chiad and Bain, respectively. Chiad is a Maiden of the Spear of the Stones River sept of the Goshien Aiel who is bonded as a first-sister to Bain. Duffy will play Dain Bornhald, a high-ranking officer of the Children of the Light, while Wiata plays Sheriam Bayanar, an influential Aes Sedai of the Blue Ajah.”

Prime Video has already renewed The Wheel of Time for a third season. The premiere date for The Wheel of Time season two will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you excited to see more of this Prime Video fantasy series?