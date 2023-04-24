King Charles: Gayle King and Charles Barkley to Host Weekly Series on CNN

King Charles is coming to CNN in the fall. Gayle King and Charles Barkley will host the new weekly primetime series, which is set to run through 2024. The live series will be a no-holds-barred discussion of current topics in the news.

Barkley said the following about the new series, per CNN:

“I want the show to be nonpolitical. You know (Gayle King) is going to be a straight shooter. I’m going to be a straight shooter. I know she’s going to be fair and honest and you know I’m going to do the same thing.”

King also spoke about the series:

“I think that decorum and courtesy and kindness always work. But everybody I know has an opinion on something. We just need to figure out a way to have a good conversation without tearing each other down. And I think we can do that. I want people to tune in to see ‘what are Gayle and Charles going to do?” I think it will be fun to watch the dynamic between the two of us.”

CNN boss Chris Licht issued a letter to staffers that includes some details about the new show:

To my CNN Colleagues, I am thrilled to share that CNN will be home to a new show featuring the extraordinary duo of Gayle King and Charles Barkley, aptly titled King Charles, which will air weekly in primetime beginning this fall and running into 2024. This show will be an exciting new way we are delivering culturally relevant programming and unique perspectives to our audience, from two incredibly dynamic personalities. We are excited that they are both able to join us in addition to their current respective roles with Gayle continuing to anchor CBS Mornings. King Charles exemplifies the one-team, one-company mentality with Charles playing double duty at CNN and in his role at WBD Sports. There will be more to come on this in the months ahead, but in the meantime, please join me in welcoming Gayle and Charles to CNN. Chris

King Charles will air on Wednesday nights and will arrive in the fall. An exact premiere date will be announced later.

What do you think? Do you plan to check out this new CNN series when it launches in the fall?