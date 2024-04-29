Accident, Suicide or Murder: Season Five of Oxygen True Crime Series Gets Trailer and Premiere Date

Accident, Suicide, or Murder will return soon with its fifth season. Oxygen announced the return date for the series with the release of a trailer.

The true crime series shows stories of suspicious deaths and reveals how those behind the investigation into those crimes figure out how the person died.

Oxygen revealed more about the series in a press release.

“”Accident, Suicide or Murder” is back Saturday, May 18 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Oxygen True Crime for a fifth season that reveals the stunning and unexpected truths behind deaths steeped in mystery. “Accident, Suicide, or Murder” explores the unbelievable true stories of suspicious deaths that either initially appear to be an accident, suicide or murder. However, as investigators start to uncover evidence and clues, questions come into play leading them down an unexpected route. Through the course of gripping accounts from detectives and the victim’s family members, it becomes clear that sometimes the cause of death is not always what it seems. First responders, law enforcement who worked tirelessly to uncover the truth, and family and friends who sought justice for victims and definitive answers regarding their untimely passings provide firsthand accounts of how motives were exposed as the investigations unfolded. COMING UP THIS SEASON In a case dating back to 1985, a former LA County Sheriff Gang Unit Investigator, George Arthur, is involved in a car accident which is initially ruled an accident. But was his death really an accident or the result of gang retribution?

When a pregnant army wife and mother is found shot to death in her home, it is ruled a suicide, but a relentless police investigation unlocks a devious plot and secrets buried in ashes thousands of miles away.

Barbara Loesch is found dead in her hot tub by an apparent accidental drowning. The case takes an unexpected turn when a familial connection to her husband’s murder two years prior comes to light.

After several patients of a reputable hospital are dying from seemingly natural causes at an alarming rate, a doctor and a coroner set out on a quest to discover if the deaths are coincidental or being caused purposely by the hand of a hospital worker.

The series delves into the death of, Logan Young Jr., an affluential and widely polarizing figure in the college football world. Could his death be an accident or a crazed football fan seeking revenge?

After a seasoned rock climber falls to his death “Accident, Suicide or Murder” investigates whether this was simply an accident or a murder at the hands of a friend. “Accident, Suicide or Murder” is produced by Left/Right Productions with Banks Tarver, Ken Druckerman and Josh Bingham serving as executive producers.

The trailer for Accident, Suicide, or Murder season five is below.

